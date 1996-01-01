ScanPlus™ 1802 Vista Cordless

Features



Patented Vista™-quality scanning

Cable free design for exceptional mobility and safety

Range up to 50 feet (15 meters) from base station

Multiple scanners can interface with a single base station

10,000 scans for a full day's use

Bi-directional communication

Completely integrated, ergonomic design and lightweight for easy use

More than 1500 interfaces available

Use of EasySet™ setup software (for Windows) for quick and easy installation

PDF 417 decoding with manual raster, and new Reduced Space Symbology (RSS) decoding

With its innovative design, the ScanPlus 1802 Vista handheld bar code scanner brings cordless technology to the healthcare, retail, office and light industrial environments. The ScanPlus 1802 Vista is appropriate for a variety of applications including patient billing, patient tracking, medicine dispensing, UPN compliance, price management, asset/document tracking, and PC fabrication and assembly. Scanning is easier when all bar codes are within your reach and there is no cable to become entangled or damaged. The ScanPlus 1802 Vista scanner offers the exceptional speed and performance of Intermec's patented Vista technology for fast reading and decoding of all bar codes, including damaged or very small codes.

The ScanPlus 1802 Vista is highly flexible; it is able to read PDF-417 and connect with more than 1500 interfaces. Furthermore, the scanner's unique ergonomic shape and lightweight (8.2 oz/232 g.) makes it comfortable to hold and use. With a radio range up to 50 feet (15 meters) and a battery capacity to 10,000 scans, the ScanPlus 1802 Vista scanner offers outstanding autonomy. The NiMH battery pack is quickly recharged by the advanced two bay high-speed charger for a full day of intensive use. As with most Intermec scanners, the ScanPlus 1802 Vista is compatible with EasySet setup software for the fastest on line or off line configuration.

Data transmission is very efficient with narrow band technology (433 MHz and 908 MHz). The two-way communication system between the scanner and base station allows real time transmission and acknowledgement to ensure reliability.

The MicroBar 9735 base station can interface with up to 5 cordless scanners as well as other input devices. Moreover, it offers extremely advanced data formatting capabilities. Engineered with the user in mind, the ScanPlus1802 Vista scanner is associated to its base simply by reading the Association Bar Code on the MicroBar 9735. To work in another area, a user needs only to scan the bar code on the corresponding base. The capability of interfacing multiple scanners to a unique base provides an extremely cost efficient solution.

Experience the ultimate in freedom and autonomy with Intermec's ScanPlus 1802 Vista.

Product Contents

A complete kit includes a ScanPlus 1802 Vista scanner, a battery pack, an interface cable, a MicroBar 9735 base station, EasySet configuration software, an Operator's Guide, and a Getting Started Guide.