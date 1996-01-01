Microsystems Technology's Software Supports Kodak's i800 Series Scanners

Microsystems Technology announces full software support for Eastman Kodak Company's i800 Series Scanners manufactured and marketed by Kodak's Commercial Imaging Group. Microsystems' complete line of automated document and data capture software solutions now support input from Kodak's award-winning i800 Series Scanners.

Microsystems President and CEO, Charles W. Jackson said, "We are proud to offer customers this combination of award-winning products." Microsystems' AnyForm for InvoicesT and Kodak's i800 Series Scanners were recently named Products-of-the-Year by industry publication Transform Magazine.

"To deliver the highest quality and recognition from our OCR for FormsT and AnyForm for Invoices software, they must receive exceptional scanned images. Kodak i800 Series Scanners redefine productivity with their outstanding and innovative features. They offer the exceptional image quality and high output our users are looking for. We are proud to continue our commitment to offer full support for Kodak's complete line of scanners," said Jackson.

Tony Barbeau, director of worldwide marketing for Kodak's Capture business said, "Our alliance with Microsystems Technology supports our mission to increase customer service by applying innovative digital technologies to our product lines. As two market leaders, the joint efforts of Microsystems Technology and Kodak can provide customers with easier access to more complete, robust scanning and capture solutions than ever before."

The combination of Kodak's i800 Series Scanners and Microsystems' software can provide customers with the most consistent, high-quality and accurate document imaging. Together, these products can provide flawless images for data capture and storage.

Eastman Kodak Company is the leader in helping people take, share, enhance, preserve, print and enjoy pictures for memories, for information, for entertainment. The company is a major participant in infoimaging - a $385 billion industry composed of devices (digital cameras, scanners, copiers), infrastructure (online networks and specialized imaging software), and services and media (film and paper, online photo storage, CDs). Kodak harnesses its technology, market reach and a host of industry partnerships to provide innovative products and services for customers who need the information-rich content that images contain. The company, with sales last year of $13.2 billion, is organized into four major businesses: Photography, providing consumers, professionals and cinematographers with digital and traditional products and services; Commercial Imaging, offering image capture, output and storage products and services to businesses and government; Components, delivering flat-panel displays, optics and sensors to original equipment manufacturers; and Health, supplying the health-care industry with traditional and digital image capture and output products and services.

Microsystems Technology is a pioneer in automating the process of extracting data from forms, whether machine print, handprint, one- or two-dimensional bar codes or check mark boxes. Microsystems offers a full suite of information-capture solutions from form design to document storage and retrieval with its software products OCR for Forms, AnyForm for InvoicesT, Capture It!T, Uni-FormT and Information BrokerT. Microsystems also offers specific vertical solutions for the accounts payable and healthcare markets. Microsystems Technology has been successful with thousands of customers worldwide. Visit the company's web site or contact them by phone, (813) 222-0414 or e-mail, info@mti-info.com.

