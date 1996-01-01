Source: Z-Source, Inc.
The Ricoh IS450DE VRS incorporates VRS (VirtualReScan) technology which eliminates the need for rescanning and prescan document sorting by intelligently monitoring image quality at the time of scanning. The Ricoh IS450DE VRS also makes it easy to adjust scanner settings "on the fly"
- VirtualReScan technology
- Supports industry standard interfaces ISIS, TWAIN, and
- Image Controls
- Increased post processing accuracy
- Handles the broadest range of paper sizes - up to 11" X 17"
- reduced image storage requirements
- Comes standard with Automatic Document Feeder