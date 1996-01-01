www.varinsights.com

Ricoh IS330DC

The Ricoh IS330DC scanner delivers fast, high quality, full-color images for those working with demanding color applications. Numerous users in a workgroup can share the IS330DC with its optional network interface card.
  • Fast monochrome scanning at rates of up to 38 pages per minute (ppm) simplex
  • Color scanning rates of up to 21 pages per minute (ppm) simplex
  • 50-page Auto Reversing Document Feeder (ARDF) for duplex scanning
  • Includes TWAIN and ISIS drivers
  • Standard SCSI-2/3 Interface
  • Optional IEEE1394 Interface (Firewire)
  • Optional Network Interface
  • Quickscan and Desktop Binder software included
