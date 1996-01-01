Ricoh IS01

Source: Z-Source, Inc.
The Ricoh Aficio IS01 image scanner offers the high-speed, high-volume scanning capabilities you need to keep your office organized and operating efficiently. The Aficio IS01 allows you to scan documents up to A3 (11" x 17") size with unprecedented cost performance.
- 1.65 seconds per scan (A4 size at 200 dpi)
- Scan up to dpi and 256 levels of gray
- Includes TWAIN and ISIS software drivers
- Standard 30 sheet automatic document feeder
- Flatbed scanning for books and oversize documents
- Connects to Windows PC with SCSI-2 interface
- Optional Image Processing Unit