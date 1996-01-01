Source: Printronix Inc.
A first in the market, Printronix PrintNet Enterprise
is a Web-enabled remote network print management system for line matrix,
laser and thermal printers offering the ultimate flexibility in managing
mission-critical enterprise applications.
Enhanced to manage wireless
applications, PrintNet Enterprise combines remote diagnostic and help desk
tools with a robust alerting system. It is the only system providing
visibility to every network printer instantly and allowing users to
configure an unlimited number of Printronix printers simultaneously. IT
managers also can view the status of every managed Printronix printer via HP
Open View, Tivoli and other printer management software.