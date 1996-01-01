PEAC Corporation Improves Call Center Efficiency With A New Fully Integrated Solution Source: SCS, Inc.

Click Here for Complete PDF.

About PEAC

PEAC Corporation, a leader in customized call center solutions for the post-secondary education community, strives to exceed their clients' expectations and instill confidence in their customers' minds. PEAC does this by combining the latest technology with a performance-based staffing environment.

PEAC's Contact Center Requirements

PEAC's contact center model is both inbound and outbound, with 32 Telemarketing Service Representatives (TSR), four supervisors, and one product manager working two shifts. PEAC was looking for a solution that would improve efficiency and maximize the value of each call. "Each TSR station generates approximately $160,000 per year. With that amount of profitability, I can't have peaks and valleys in TSR performance," explained John Jones, President, PEAC Corporation.

Click Here for Complete PDF.