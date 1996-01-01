Control Module’s SaveTime® Series

Source: Control Module, Inc.
No other data collection terminal, offers the flexibility and simplicity of Control Module Inc.'s SaveTime. Designed to lower overall cost of ownership, and achieve immediate ROI, SaveTime's patented modular design enables users to easily modify terminal functionality remotely and switch communication methods by simply snapping modules in and out. Its broad flexibility allows for use in many applications or environments and permits system upgrades as user needs grow or change.
SaveTime features LCD and VFD display options, a variety of keyboards, and allows for the use of all media technologies, including barcode, proximity, magnetics, and CMI's biometric reader, BioScan.® SaveTime provides RS232/485 serial, 10/100 Base-T Ethernet, and RF 802.11/B communication options.
For more information please visit www.controlmod.com
