Control Module's SaveTime® Series Source: Control Module, Inc.

No other data collection terminal, offers the flexibility and simplicity of Control Module Inc.'s SaveTime. Designed to lower overall cost of ownership, and achieve immediate ROI, SaveTime's patented modular design enables users to easily modify terminal functionality remotely and switch communication methods by simply snapping modules in and out. Its broad flexibility allows for use in many applications or environments and permits system upgrades as user needs grow or change.