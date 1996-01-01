Control Module’s EasyTimeTM Data Collection Terminal

Source: Control Module, Inc.
Control Module Inc.'s EasyTime is an interactive and configurable terminal designed to provide fast, accurate, and reliable data collection for any industrial application. Ideal for time and attendance, shop floor data collection, and access control, the EasyTime design draws upon the innovation and field-proven reliability of CMI's SaveTime® series.
EasyTime's flexibility allows the use of all media technologies, including barcode, proximity, magnetics, and CMI's biometric reader, BioScan.® In addition, EasyTime offers a relay closure for external audible alarms, bells, and access control. Programmable though a simple and intuitive command set, EasyTime allows for RS232C serial and 10/100 base-T Ethernet communication options.
